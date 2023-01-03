Our target is to finish in the top four - Bechem United coach Kasim Mingle

Bechem United coach, Kasim Mingle

Bechem United head coach, Kasim Ocansey Mingle says they are aiming to finish in the top four of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The Hunters on Monday secured a 2-0 win against Hearts of Oak in the matchday 10 games at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Cephas Kofi Mantey opened the scoring account with a solo finish before Hafiz Wontah Konkoni wrapped up their win for the side.



Speaking after the game, the experienced gaffer showered praises on his lads for the precious win and added by revealing their substantive target for the 2022/23 football season.

"We are out of the FA Cup so definitely our target is to be in the top four," he told StarTimes.



''We made everything possible to win so that we climb top so that we cut the gap between those up front.," he added.



Bechem United are currently sitting 4th on the league log with 16 points and will play as guests to King Faisal in the matchday 11 games at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.