Our target is to win more matches next season – King Faisal coach

King Faisal assistant coach, Anthony Commey

Assistant coach of King Faisal, Anthony Commey, has said that they will win most of their matches in the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign to survive relation.

The Kumasi-based club had a torrid season last year and according to Commey, in order not to repeat their abysmal performance in the forthcoming season, they have set their sights on winning many matches to accumulate the needed number of points to survive relegation.



“We are preparing very well for the season. So far so good, I’m impressed with the level of our preseason and I think our preparations this time around has been better than last year.”

“Our first game is against WAFA and we are hoping to get a better result in that fixture. We aim to win more matches next season so we can place a better position on the table,” he said.



The domestic top-flight league is set to return on November 13 after six months of inactive football.