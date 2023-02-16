0
Sports

Our target is to win the GPL - Kotoko PRO

Asante Kotoko Beat Bechem United 4 2 On Penalties To Qualify For Round 32 Stage Of FA Cup Asante Kotoko

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Communications and Brand manager of Asante Kotoko David Obeng Nyarko says his outfit target is to win the Ghana Premier League at the end of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors finished third in the first round of the domestic top-flight with 27 points.

Ahead of the second round this weekend, Obeng Nyarko has reiterated his sides desire to defend the title.

“Obviously, our target is to finish on top of the table at the end of the season. We have strengthened the defense, midfield and attack with the acquisition of Mohammed Alhassan, Rashid Nortey and Matthaeus Medeiros de Souza”

“We believe those players will help us improve on our shortfalls in the second round of the league. Again, injured players in our team like Isaac Oppong, Dickson Afoakwa and others are nearing recovery. So we are hoping to get a much improved squad in the second so we can score more goals and concede less” he said.

The record Ghana Premier League holders will travel to face Nsoatreman FC on Saturday in matchday 18 of the top-flight.

