Our team chemistry is getting better - Caleb Ekuban

Ghanaian striker, Caleb Ekuban

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban has stated that the team chemistry in Trabzonspor is getting better after their win over Goztepe in the Turkish top flight.

Ekuban once again found the net to give his team the decisive victory.



After the game, he spoke of the improving chemistry in the team.



"There were games where I played better, I scored 1 goal today, I could have scored more. The important thing was to win. Our only goal is to improve each match and to conclude opportunities with goals," he said.

"It is important to know your teammates, to feel them. Our team chemistry is getting better every match. When you get to know them, you know where you should be."



The striker played for Ghana in their bid for AFCON qualification in 2020.