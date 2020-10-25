Our ultimate target is to win every single match next season – Dreams FC General Manager

Dreams FC General Manager, Ameenu Shardow

Newly appointed General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow has said that their ultimate goal for the upcoming season is to pick all three points in every single match they will play.

The Ghana Premier League is set to bounce back after several months of inactive football and according to Shardow, his outfit is aiming to make a great impact in the 2020/2021 season.



Speaking to Wontumi FM, he said, “as dreamers, our utmost priority is to win every game we play in the upcoming season. We have not targeted the Premier League title but if we are able to win all our games, then obviously we will be champions.”

“We had problems with firepower upfront and that is what we want to improve on,” he added.



The Dawu based club will travel to Accra in matchday one of the GPL to face Inter Allies.