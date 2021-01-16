Our worst against Hearts will be a draw - Eleven Wonders defender Rashid Mohammed

Eleven Wonders defender Rashid Mohammed says the team will at worst earn a draw when they lock horns with Hearts of Oak this weekend.

The side from Techiman is billed to face off with the Phobians in a fierce contest at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Both teams have enjoyed decent form this season and are set to give it their all in a bid to the maximum points from the matchday 9 fixture in the Ghana Premier League.



Previewing the match in an interview with Ashh FM, defender Rashid Mohammed says there is no way Hearts of Oak can beat Techiman Eleven Wonders.

“Bechem United is different from Techiman Eleven Wonders so they [Hearts of Oak] should bear in mind that what they did to Bechem cannot be done to us.



“I can promise our supporters that we will get at least a point and if possible winning all the three points,” Rashid shared.



The encounter between Hearts of Oak and Eleven Wonders will kick-off at 18:00GMT on Sunday.