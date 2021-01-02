Out-of-favour Christian Atsu set to leave Newcastle United as winter transfer window opens

Christian Atsu has struggled to get playtime at the club this season

Ghana winger Christian Atsu could leave Newcastle United in the winter transfer window after falling out of favour with manager Steve Bruce.

Atsu has struggled to break into the Magpies team for the 2020/21 season.



The 28-year-old has falling down the pecking order since the arrivals of Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and most recently Ryan Fraser.



Despite injuries of two of the three players, the ex-Porto star has failed to make the team for match days.



The winter transfer window opened on New Year’s Day and the Ghanaian winger is expected to leave the club.

Atsu's contract at the Saint James expires in June 2021 allowing him to talk to any club in January.



Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic are reported to be interested in the player who turns 29 in few days’ time.



The pacey winger joined Newcastle United in 2017 after spells with Chelsea, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga.