Outrage on social media as Ghanaian athletes are denied visas by Hungarian Embassy

Ghanaian athletes Sarfo Ansah and Rose Yeboah

Ghanaians on social media are baffled following the news that the Hungary embassy in Ghana have turned down visas for Ghanaian athletes Sarfo Ansah and Rose Yeboah for the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

At the moment, the reason for the visa denial is unknown. Both athletes will now not be able to present Ghana at the championships.



Sarfo Ansah is a promising sprinter and a member of Ghana's relay team for the competition.



Whereas high jumper Rose Yeboah is the reigning African champion in the event and also just won gold in the World University Games in China.



Other reports also claim some Ghanaian officials who have traveling records on their passports have also been denied visas by the Hungary embassy in Ghana.



The denial has left many Ghanaians in wonder as this is not the first of its kind that Ghanaian athletes face visa issues ahead of competitions in Europe. Some have blamed the Ghana Athletic Association(GAA) for being apt.



Ghana now have three athletes unavailable for the champions as the duo joins sprinter Benjamin Azamati who pulled out due to injury.

The World Athletics Championship which forms part of the qualifications for the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris is scheduled to start on Friday Saturday 19 to Sunday, August 27, 2023.



Check out some reactions below





Wow, that’s pretty strange. — Deji Ogeyingbo (@deji_oges) August 15, 2023

If this happened to Nigerian athletes, Nigerian Twitter will descend on the Hungarian embassy with all might and force till something happens.



Sometimes, I wish we had a little of that. The collective mindset. — SEUN (@kwesi_mufasa) August 15, 2023

Something needs to be done by @Ghanaathletics; our athletes need these platforms/opportunities after all they go through in Ghana. — Yaakyere-AK-0000412 (@Yaakyere1) August 15, 2023

Ministry of youth and sports suppose to literally hold their hands and go with them na. I hope it’s not too late. — AFC τ-καy✪ (@TKayy1z) August 15, 2023

Absolutely disturbing. This can not be acceptable what is the government of Ghana doing about it. Most of the system in the world is tilted against Africans. — Official kojo (@citizenkwadwo1) August 15, 2023

This is where Ghanaian so called influences fail ghana cos they can't use their power of this X app to fight for some of these things for our people. This is really sad very — Kojo H⊙jlund (@Legend_SzN_) August 15, 2023

Thought the ministry of sports is supposed to secure them visas? — Kwabena Atopa???????? (@WantedTmw) August 15, 2023

