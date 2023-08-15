4
Outrage on social media as Ghanaian athletes are denied visas by Hungarian Embassy

Sarfo, Yeboah Ghanaian athletes Sarfo Ansah and Rose Yeboah

Tue, 15 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media are baffled following the news that the Hungary embassy in Ghana have turned down visas for Ghanaian athletes Sarfo Ansah and Rose Yeboah for the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

At the moment, the reason for the visa denial is unknown. Both athletes will now not be able to present Ghana at the championships.

Sarfo Ansah is a promising sprinter and a member of Ghana's relay team for the competition.

Whereas high jumper Rose Yeboah is the reigning African champion in the event and also just won gold in the World University Games in China.

Other reports also claim some Ghanaian officials who have traveling records on their passports have also been denied visas by the Hungary embassy in Ghana.

The denial has left many Ghanaians in wonder as this is not the first of its kind that Ghanaian athletes face visa issues ahead of competitions in Europe. Some have blamed the Ghana Athletic Association(GAA) for being apt.

Ghana now have three athletes unavailable for the champions as the duo joins sprinter Benjamin Azamati who pulled out due to injury.

The World Athletics Championship which forms part of the qualifications for the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris is scheduled to start on Friday Saturday 19 to Sunday, August 27, 2023.

