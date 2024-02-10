Over 500 coaches have applied for Black Stars coaching job – GFA Vice President

Mark Addo, GFA vice president

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has received in excess of five hundred applications for the vacant managerial position at the Black Stars.

This was disclosed by the vice president of the GFA, Mark Addo.



Mark Addo is leading Ghana’s search for a new coach after the GFA sacked Chris Hughton following a dismal showing at the Africa Cup of Nations.



Speaking on Akoma FM, Addo said, “This is my second time leading a committee to pick a coach, and I can tell Ghanaians that we will hire the best coach for the Black Stars according to the criteria.”



He continued, “We received over 500 applications for the job and have shortlisted a handful. We are currently going through them and want to finish by next week.”

Addo emphasized, “Nobody wants outcomes more than we (the FA), believe me; it just so happens that things don’t always go as planned for various reasons, but we must keep moving forward.”



Ghana picked up just two points from three matches to finish third in Group B.



Group stage elimination at the AFCON means the Black Stars have failed to make it out of the group stage of the last three major tournaments: AFCON 2021, FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFCON 2023.