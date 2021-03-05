Over fifty coaches apply for Asante Kotoko coaching role- Reports

Over fifty coaches have reportedly applied for the Asante Kotoko managerial job.
According to a report by Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, the Porcupine Warriors have already received a number of applications despite not opening its doors for interested candidates.
Asante Kotoko is yet to appoint a substantive coach since the sacking of Maxwell Konadu.
Johnson Smith and Abdul Gazelle have been acting in the capacity of interim coaches at the club.
The Reds are yet to decide whether or not to appoint a substantive trainer since the exit of Konadu.
Gazelle who holds a CAF license A certificate is currently acting as the team’s head coach with Smith serving as the assistant in that capacity.
