Owusu Dacosta signs three-year contract extension to stay at Medeama

Medeama SC goalkeeper, Owusu Dacosta, has signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Ghana Premier League side until 2023, the club has announced.
The former Ghana Under-17 glovesman has committed his future to the two-time FA Cup holders.
Dacosta joined the Mauve and Yellows in 2017 from second-tier Asokwa Deportivo.
He has largely been used as a back-up for Eric Ofori Antwi but now gets his chance to stake a claim for regular role.
He is expected to continue with his development after signing the new deal.
