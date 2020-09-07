0
Owusu Dacosta signs three-year contract extension to stay at Medeama

Medeama SC goalkeeper, Owusu Dacosta, has signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Ghana Premier League side until 2023, the club has announced.

The former Ghana Under-17 glovesman has committed his future to the two-time FA Cup holders.

Dacosta joined the Mauve and Yellows in 2017 from second-tier Asokwa Deportivo.

He  has largely been used as a back-up for Eric Ofori Antwi but now gets his chance to stake a claim for regular role.

He is expected to continue with his development after signing the new deal.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

