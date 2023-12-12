PAOK FC boosted by Baba Rahman's imminent return from injury

Ghana defender Baba Rahman is set to make his return to action for PAOK FC after a month's absence due to an undisclosed injury.
The left-back has been sidelined since the second week of November, missing the Greek club's last four games.
Prior to his injury, Rahman had been in excellent form for PAOK, making seventeen appearances across all competitions this season.
He joined the club permanently from Chelsea in the summer and has been instrumental in their success, particularly in the Europa Conference League matches.
With Rahman's impending return, PAOK will welcome back a key player who can help them achieve their objectives.
The club are currently third in the Greek Super League and lead their Conference League group, having already secured a spot in the knockout stages.
Rahman's comeback will provide a timely boost for PAOK as they look to maintain their momentum and push for silverware on multiple fronts.
