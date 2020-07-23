Sports News

PFAG channel its allocation of coronavirus relief funds to player welfare

PFAG is committed to the welfare of players according to Augustine Arhinful

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana has committed its share of the FIFA and CAF COVID-19 relief funds to the insurance of Division One and Women’s Premier League players.

Augustine Arhinful, who is a member of the association who has confirmed the news said the welfare of the players is of prime importance to the association hence, its decision.



The former Ghana international also revealed the association had already insured Ghana Premier League players and it is valid for the next two seasons.



“PFAG’s priority is the welfare of active and inactive players but not necessarily money”, he told Light FM



“We had a friendly meeting with the FA on our apportioned FIFA Covid-19 relief fund and told them to insure the Division One clubs and Women’s footballers.



“Because we have already insured the premiership teams which have been renewed for the next two years”, Arhinful noted.

“We haven’t rejected the money but interested in the welfare of the clubs and their players.



The former Borussia Dortmund player further stated the PFAG is doing several behind the scenes work and saving money to solve player salary issues.



“PFAG did so much stuff which is unknown to the public. We have accumulated over 7 million dollars to free up player-owing and having other issues”, he summed up.



The Ghana Football Association last week sent out a manual to its constituents on how it is disbursing the COVID-19 stimulus package from FIFA and CAF.

