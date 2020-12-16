PFAG delighted with CAS award for its member Benjamin Acheampong

CAS ruled that Acheampong terminated his employment contract with Zamalek SC with just cause

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) says it welcomes the decision passed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the matter between its member, Benjamin Acheampong, and the Egyptian club, Zamalek SC.

After a long and stressful legal battle, the CAS has now decided in favor of Acheampong, ordering Zamalek SC to pay the player a significant sum for outstanding salaries, compensation for breach of contract, legal costs and interest.



CAS ruled that Acheampong terminated his employment contract with Zamalek SC with just cause and declared that the subsequent “Settlement Agreement” signed between the parties was null and void since the Club had exploited the Player’s straitened circumstances.



In his reaction, Acheampong said:

“I have been waiting for this moment for a long time. The last 2.5 years have not been easy. I have been called a troublemaker and worse, just because I stood up for my rights. Many false stories were reported in the media and I always kept quiet as I was confident the truth would come out. The highest Court in football has now finally recognized that I was right all along and that Zamalek’s actions were unacceptable. I want to focus on continuing my career now, still being motivated and fit to play professional football. I want to thank the PFAG and FIFPRO for their unconditioned support; without them, I would have never been able to pursue this matter.”



Acheampong was represented at CAS by the PFAG. The PFAG says it encourages players to reach out whenever they find themselves in trouble.



Acheampong’s case is just one of many cases that the PFAG has been working on.