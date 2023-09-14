PFAG extends support to ailing Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu

PFAG members with William Essu

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has extended support to Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu, who has been grappling with a severe illness for several weeks.

Essu has been battling for his life after a serious sickness for the past weeks.



The goalkeeper reportedly sent a mail to Ghana's U23 head coach Ibrahim Tanko, pleading for their qualification bonus to be paid in order for him to use it to receive medical treatment.



To show solidarity, the Vice President of PFAG, Tetteh Zutah, and the General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe, paid a visit to William Essu.



Tetteh Zutah and Anthony Baffoe offered their support and words of encouragement, to uplift the spirits of the goalkeeper in his difficult period of illness.



Essu who is known for his exceptional skills as a goalkeeper, was profoundly moved by the visit.

Read the official statement from the PFAG below



As a Union dedicated to the welfare and well-being of professional footballers in Ghana, the PFAG reaffirms its commitment to providing support to Essu throughout his recovery journey.



The PFAG believes that the strength of the Union lies in its ability to stand by its members in times of need. We conveyed the importance of staying strong and persevering through difficulties, both in football and in life.



This demonstration of solidarity reflects the broader commitment of the PFAG to stand by its members in times of need.



Our visit also serves as a poignant reminder that, beyond the game, these footballers are human beings who can lean on one another for support and inspiration during life’s challenges.

The PFAG will continue to be with the footballers and for the footballers.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/DO