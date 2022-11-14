PGA Cedrella Open tees off on Wednesday with GH₵100.000 up for grabs

The competition will tee off on Wednesday

Source: Nana Prempeh, Contributor

The second on the series for THE ROAD TO OBOTAN which is the Cedrela Open championship will tee off at the Safari Valley golf course at Adukrom on Wednesday 16th November to Saturday 19th November 2022 in the Eastern Region.

This Championship is the second in a series of the Road to Obotan Tournament after the first tournament Mahogany Open was held in March this year at Samreboi.



The championship will see over 70 professional Golfers across the length and breadth of the country. There will be amateur events too apart from the flagship regular and Seniors Professionals competing to secure their spots in the Obotan Tournament.



A prize money of GHC 100,000.00 is placed on the Championship as a purse with the winner of the regular side getting GHC 17,000.00 second will go home with GHC 10,000.00 and the third GHC 7,000.00 in the Seniors category winner will get GHC 5,000.00 with first and second runner-up gets GHC 3,500 and 3rd goes home GHC 2,800.00 respectively.



Speaking on the Global sports preview show with Nana Prempeh, Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Tournament director Akwesi Prempeh says the course is ready to host the much-anticipated golf championship and all golfers.

‘The course is very fine and in a beautiful shape. It’s a small course but really shaped well, every Golfer will love playing on the course but it’s very small in size so every golfer needs much experience to play on the such a course because it comes with hazards and bankers to trap your play.



‘It does not have the long driveability but good putting greens to sink your balls.



The West African number pro golfer Vincent Torgah, a member from Center of the world and teaching pro at Samartex golf club who won the first OBOTAN tournament would have to compete strongly against the celebrated player in Africa Emos Korblah and other top Ghanaian golfers like Kojo Barnni, Lucky Ayisah, Maxwell Owusu Bondu, Francis Torgah, Kwame Ligbidi and young golfer who is leaving no stone unturned Augustine Manasseh Agbenene if he really want to defend his title.