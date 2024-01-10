PHOTOS: Akufo-Addo graces Black Stars farewell dinner ahead of 2023 AFCON

Black Stars skipper Dede Ayew and GFA boss receive a flag from president Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked the Black Stars to go for glory at the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

He assured the team during a farewell dinner at the Golden Beam Hotel in Kumasi (January 9, 2024) that they had the full support of Ghanaians.



“Know very well that you have the support of Ghanaians. Go all out and make us proud. Government with the active support of the GFA has made all the arrangements necessary to make this possible,” he said in his address.



The president formally handed over the national flag to the team through skipper Andre Dede Ayew as a sign of government’s support.



Also present at the event was sports minister Mustapha Ussif, members of the Black Stars management and technical teams and Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials.



The Black Stars have been camping in Kumasi since last week before playing out a goalless game against Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly.

Ghana is caged in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The 2023 AFCON tournament is scheduled for 13th January 2024 to 11th February 2024



See photos from the event below:









