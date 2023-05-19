0
PHOTOS: Black Princesses arrive in Kumasi for WAFU B U20 Girls tournament

Black Princesses 12 .jpeg Ghana's U20 Girls national team

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana U20 Girls national team arrived in Kumasi on Thursday, May 18, ahead of the start of the 2023 WAFU Zone B Girls Cup of Nations tournament.

The maiden edition of the Girls U20 tournament is being hosted in Ghana with Kumasi as the host city.

In the last few weeks, the Ghana U20 Girls national team nicknamed the Black Princesses have been holding a training camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

On Wednesday, the Princesses played a final friendly match with Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium.

At the end of a one-sided affair, Ghana secured an emphatic 11-0 victory over the opponent.

Today, the Black Princesses wrapped up preparations in Accra and arrived safely in Kumasi for the tournament.

At the WAFU Zone B Girls tournament, Ghana is in Group A with Benin and Ivory Coast.

The first game of the tournament will be played between Ghana and Benin on Saturday, May 20.

