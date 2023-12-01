Sports

News

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Sports
0

PHOTOS: Black Queens hold final training session ahead of Namibia meeting on Friday

Black Queens Training The Black Queens will face off with Namibia on Friday

Fri, 1 Dec 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Queens of Ghana have wrapped up preparations for the first leg meeting with Namibia on Friday, December 1.

Ghana after missing the last edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament is pushing to secure qualification to the next edition.

After impressing since the start of the qualifiers, the Black Queens are now in the final round of the qualifiers.

The only remaining obstacle is the women’s national team of Namibia.

The first leg of the tie between the countries is scheduled to come off on Friday in Accra.

Ahead of the game, the Black Queens have held a final training session today led by head coach Nora Hauptle.

The game between Ghana and Namibia will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30pm.

Below are some pictures from the team’s training today:



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer