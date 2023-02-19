PHOTOS: Christian Atsu arrives at KIA draped in Ghana flag, carried by military

Christian Atsu's coffin carried by the soldiers

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was leader of the government delegation at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday night, February 19, to receive the mortal remains of Christian Atsu.

Reports indicate that president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would have led the delegation but for the fact that he is out of the country at the moment.



Other notable faces at the VIP section of KIA included Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and a deputy Sports Minister.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) also has a high-powered delegation at Terminal 2 of the KIA, where the Turkish Airline flight that brought him in is on the tarmac.



According to reports, the body will be received and later taken to the 37 Military Hospital.

The family is in full attendance as there are football fans in their numbers. GhanaWeb's correspondent on the ground also confirmed a heavy security presence at the airport.







Watch a livestream of UTV at the KIA



