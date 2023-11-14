PHOTOS: Joseph Paintsil, Denis Odoi, other Black Stars players report to camp

Ghana is scheduled to play two matches in the first round of the qualifiers for the next mundial

The Black Stars of Ghana have opened camp in Accra today, Monday, November 13, to prepare for the first round of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana is scheduled to play two matches in the first round of the qualifiers for the next mundial.



In the games set to be played in the November International break, Ghana will host Madagascar at home and face off with Comoros away from home.



Following the opening of camp today, several Black Stars players have reported to camp.



The likes of Joseph Paintsil, Denis Odoi, Baba Iddrisu, and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu are all in camp.





???????? Welcome Edmund Addo, Jonathan Sowah & Gideon Mensah ! ????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/6TQjtIDC2h — ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 14, 2023