PHOTOS: Samuel Boadu holds first training with Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

New Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu held his first training with the playing body on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The 35-year-old Ghana U-15 coach was named as the Phobian's new gaffer on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after signing a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Accra-based outfit.



The ex-Medeama coach met the playing body on Wednesday but began training with the team on Thursday.



He replaces Serbian trainer Kosta Papic who left after just 78 days in charge.

Samuel Boadu's first game as coach of the club will be a Premier League match against WAFA.



See Photos of his first day at training below:



