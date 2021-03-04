PHOTOS: Samuel Boadu holds first training with Hearts of Oak

Thu, 4 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
New Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu held his first training with the playing body on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
The 35-year-old Ghana U-15 coach was named as the Phobian's new gaffer on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after signing a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Accra-based outfit.
The ex-Medeama coach met the playing body on Wednesday but began training with the team on Thursday.
He replaces Serbian trainer Kosta Papic who left after just 78 days in charge.
Samuel Boadu's first game as coach of the club will be a Premier League match against WAFA.
See Photos of his first day at training below:
Coach B O A D U first trainingSource: Ghana SoccernetRelated Articles:
- U20 AFCON: Percious Boah inspired by Jordan Ayew and Ghana stars to beat Uganda to glory
- Nana Yaw Amponsah lauds Asante Kotoko technical team’s performance
- Bayer Leverkusen's Timothy Fosu-Mensah ruled out of the season with a 'serious' injury
- Medeama SC to appoint Yaw Preko as head coach
- Great Olympics sack nine first team players
- Read all related articles