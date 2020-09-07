Sports News

PSG react to trending video of Ghanaian footballers recreating Neymar, Herrera goal

For some days now a video of football creativity has been trending on social media platform, Twitter.

It captures two young Ghanaian footballers recreating a training ground goal by Paris St-Germain’s Neymar and Ander Herrera.



The goal combines to perfection the sublime skill of one player and the power and precision of the other.



After trending for days on Twitter, PSG have sighted the video and commended the players for pulling off a belter of a goal.



The French giants tweeted ‘that’s class’ in response to the video.



Some football fans on that platform have also been applauding the footballers who are said to be players of Liberty Professionals.



To some Ghanaians, it’s a manifestation of the quality of footballing talents in the country which remain untapped.

They thus made calls for the government and the various authorities to invest in sports infrastructure and help discover more talents.



Some also advised the players to keep up the good work and not lose focus.



Below is the video









