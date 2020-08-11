Other Sports

PSG signs deal with Hisense to develop football in Africa

PSG have signed a partnership deal with Hisense

Reputable electronic and home appliances company Hisense has today partnered internationally renowned football side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as their latest global sponsor in a multi-year partnership.

As part of the deal, the two class brands will join forces to undertake various football development in Africa of which Ghana will benefit greatly.



Hisense has been creating award-winning home appliances and consumer electronics sold globally.



Indeed, the new partnership will highlight Hisense's mission to enhance the viewing experience for football fans around the world and will see them working alongside the club to showcase their range of products.



With ground-breaking technology in TV and home appliances, Hisense is perfectly positioned to enable the best home viewing experience for Paris Saint-Germain fans.



As well as seeing the Hisense brand and product range showcased to huge audiences in the Parc des Princes stadium and around the world, via broadcast, digital and social channels, the partnership will also see Hisense provide a wide range of innovative products to the club to support its needs across its various facilities, including its new training centre.

And to management of Hisense Ghana, the deal is a welcoming news which will urge them go the extra mile by way of offering high quality products and services to their numerous consumers across the globe.



Alex Zhu, the president of Hisense International, said, "We are excited to team up with Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most successful and fastest growing clubs in the world.



They have always pursued breakthroughs in technology and innovation in everything that they do, which coincides perfectly with Hisense's mission of "pursuing scientific and technological innovation and bringing happiness to millions of families.



“ We believe that through this partnership, we can create the best possible at home viewing experience for Paris Saint-Germain and its fans throughout the world."



Chief Partnerships Officer at Paris Saint-Germain Marc Armstrong commented: "We are delighted to welcome Hisense to the Paris Saint-Germain family and to be partnering with such a world-leading consumer electronics and home appliances company.



“It will provide an excellent opportunity to reach and interact with our fans across the world via the creation of powerful experiences and opportunities and we look forward to helping Hisense achieve its global ambitions."

Sébastien WASELS, Managing Director Asia Pacific at Paris Saint-Germain added, "We are proud to be working with such a leading global brand from Asia Pacific. This is a meaningful partnership for the club, demonstrating our growing commitment to the region.



“We are looking forward to bringing the Paris Saint-Germain experience into more people's homes around the world. Together with Hisense, we will also come closer to our fans in China where the Hisense headquarters are located."



Today's announcement builds on Hisense's continued commitment to sport through sponsorship of major sporting properties around the globe, including the partnership with the 2018 FIFA World Cup, UEFA EURO 2016, Formula One Red Bull racing and Australia Open.



The sponsorship celebrates Hisense's presence on the world stage, with the products exported to over 160 countries and regions.



Paris Saint-Germain and Hisense have been at the forefront of innovation in recent years, with the two brands now working together to bring high quality entertainment into people's homes.

