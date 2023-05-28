Paa Kwesi Fabin admits Aduana Stars out of title race

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Aduana Stars head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin says his side has given up on the title race following their 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC on Saturday, May 27 at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park.

A 60th minute strike from Ali Huzaif was enough to hand Dreams an all important victory in their match day 32 of the betPawa Premier League.



The defeat has dented Aduana Stars league title ambitions with four points behind league leaders Medeama Sporting Club.



Speaking after the game, Paa Kwesi Fabin admitted that their chances of clinching the title is over despite having two league matches to play before the end of the season.

“We are out but it’s an obligation to play the next two matches, so we will play and see what happens", he told StarTimes.



Aduana Stars currently sit second on the league log with 52 points, as they travel to Nsoatreman on Sunday, June 4, before facing Bechem United on June 11, 2023 in their last game.



