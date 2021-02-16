Paa Kwesi Fabin ends stay with Aduana Stars

Former Aduana Stars head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has ended his stint with Aduana Stars after his existing contract ended, 3Sports can confirm.

The veteran coach joined Aduana Stars a year ago and has left after break-in negotiations after his existing contract ended.



According to close sources within the club, Fabin wanted Aduana Stars to sign about three key players to augment the current set up but the management of the club declined the call.



The source pointed out that Fabin failed to honour part of his obligation in the existing contract.

This led to Fabin’s decision to leave the club.



The former Asante Kotoko coach has been in charge of Aduana Stars’ fourteen games this season and his last game for the club came against Dreams Fc in Dawu last weekend which he lost 4-2.



Assistant coach W.O Tandoh takes over on the interim.