Paa Kwesi Fabin hits out at referee after 1-1 draw with Kotoku Royals

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin has criticized match officials following their 1-1 draw against Kotoku Royals.

The league leaders were hosted at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu in the final game of the matchday 29 games on Monday.

Isaac Mintah broke the deadlock for the Ogya Boys in the 70th minute but a stoppage-time free kick by Prince Dogbe beat Joseph Addo to deny Aduana all three points.

Fabin admits it was not the result he was expecting but poor officiating denied them the victory.

"Not the results I'm looking for but I'm highly disappointed in the referee in the second half because every ball that we came to tackle here is a foul against us.

"Look at the number of free kicks he gave them (Kotoku Royals) in the second half. Is that how we want a worthy champion of the league?" Fabin quizzed, speaking to StarTimes after full-time.

"...I never talk about referees but I'm highly disappointed for what he has done today."

Aduana are still on top of the league standings with a 3 points advantage after failing to stretch their lead.

The two-time Ghana Premier League champions will hope to return to winning ways when they host Karela United in the matchday 30 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

