Paa Kwesi Fabin outlines vision for Legon Cities after unveiling

Paa Kwesi Fabin speaking at the unveiling

Newly-appointed Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin says the club will take a new turn under his tenure.

Paa Kwesi Fabin was officially unveiled on Tuesday, August, 8, signing a two-year deal with the Royals after parting ways with Aduana Stars at the end of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking at the unveiling held at the club’s secretariat in Accra, the 64-year-old gaffer was optimistic the team will see massive improvement next season, having placed twice in ninth position under former manager Maxwell Konadu.



“Things will have to be different this time round. We can’t finish 9th again. We have to improve the team together and do a lot of work. I have only officially started work on Monday but there are over 100 players who have arrived for justify at the training grounds", he said.







According to him, he had plans of staying away from coaching after leaving Aduana FC, but it was a tough task for him to decline when Legon Cities came knocking.

“After leaving my previous club, I wanted to stay off for a while and start my own academy but when LCFC called, it was difficult to say no. I am excited to be here and start this new challenge. I look forward to a fruitful season together with the management and players.”



Paa Kwesi Fabin has vast years of experience, having managed Aduana Stars, Heart of Lions, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Ghana’s U17 and U23 as well as the U17 and U20 Uganda teams.



Legon Cities will kick off their 2023/24 season with a home game against Karela United at the El- Wak Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.



LSN/KPE