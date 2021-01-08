Paderborn SC investigate social media abuse against striker Prince Osei Owusu

Ghanaian forward, Prince Osei Owusu

German Bundesliga II side SC Paderborn have started the process of identifying a social media bully who abused Ghanaian forward Prince Osei Owusu.

The striker suffered insults from an unidentified person following Paderborn's 1-0 victory over VFL Osbranuck last month.



Osei Owusu who came on in the 75th minute endured a tough game and was one of the poor performers on the day.



"In view of yesterday's game, a so-called 'fan' took the right to criticize me. Only any criticism was clearly below the belt and neither factual nor sporty in nature," the 23-year-old responded via Instagram.



"Many try to make use of the anonymity of the Internet to discriminate against, insult, and threaten public figures," he added.

"I'm sure of yours, too The job you do, you have good days as well as bad days in which you do not reach your full potential in the workplace. Is this a reason to insult yourself in a condescending way? There are people who break because of it!" he concluded.



Meanwhile, Paderborn has initiated steps to identify and punish the bully.



"Regardless of the athletic performance of a player, which can be assessed very differently, such comments are absolutely inappropriate. Unfortunately, personal insults against football players are no longer an isolated case," said the club in an official statement.



"This is over In our view, however, not acceptable. We are trying to determine the identity of the sender and reserve the right to take legal action."