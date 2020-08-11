Sports News

Paintsil eulogizes Asamoah Gyan as a great skipper

John Paintsil and Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana International John Paintsil has heaped praises on his colleague footballer Asamoah Gyan for his immense contributions to the Black Stars and by extension the Ghana football.

Describing the General Captain of the senior national soccer team as a "great skipper", the erstwhile Fulham full-back said Gyan would always hit the net.



Gyan made his international debut against Somalia in a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Somalia in 2003, scoring in the match.



He has gone on to become Ghana's most-capped and all-time top scorer with 106 appearances and 51 goals.



He is also the highest-scoring African at the World Cup with six strikes to his name. In 2010, he was named BBC African Footballer of the Year.

At Afcon, the forward is the second-highest scoring Ghanaian at the tournament with eight goals.



Paintsil believes the former Sunderland player immense football talents make him peerless on the field of play.



"Gyan is a great skipper. He's a skipper you can always rely on. No matter how difficult the game is, definitely, he will win the opponent for us," he told TV XYZ's Legends program hosted by Agyemang Prempeh.



The scout for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities, added that "For me, playing with him was great and most of my balls he makes me feel at ease. He gives you the way to give him the right passes. He's someone when playing with him he doesn't let defenders feel pressured - he moves a lot."

