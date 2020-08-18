Sports News

Paintsil reveals how Steven Gerrard pinched his rib in a Premier League game

Steven Gerrard and John Paintsil during a Premier League game

Ex-Ghana and Fulham defender John Paintsil has disclosed how Steven Gerrard pinched him during an English Premier League game.

Tempers flare between Liverpool's legend Gerrard and Paintsil during a Barclays Premier League match at Anfield which nearly resulted in a head-butting clash between them.



Speaking to Daily Graphic in an interview, the Ghanaian said the near head-butting incident was merely meant to divert attention from the real action.



"Gerrard held my ribs with both hands and pinched me hard while gazing at me to deceive the referee, who was by then watching closely. In reaction, I also held his ribs and pinched him so hard that he almost screamed, but our foreheads remained very close as if we were ready to engage in a head-butt,” the former Fulham defender recalled.

"At this stage, Gerrard, who was on my heels, kicked me from behind, causing me to lose my balance and fall down, so the referee whistled against him. As soon as I got up, Gerrard rushed on me, held my ribs with both hands, and started pinching me.



"In reaction, I also held the ribs of Gerrard and pinched him so hard that he almost screamed, but the referee, who never saw the action, eventually separated us. He (the referee)never noticed the pinching because he only gazed at our foreheads to see if any of us would head-butt for him to flash his card."



Paintsil made 75 appearances for Fulham during his three-year stay at the club.

