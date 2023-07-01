0
Palermo join race for Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi

Serie B side Palermo have set its sights on Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi as they seek to strengthen their squad for the 2023/24 season.

The team's sporting director, Fabio Lucioni, is engaged in advanced negotiations with Spezia, Gyasi's current club, with the intention of securing the signing of their captain.

While talks have progressed, it is important to note that there are still significant details to be ironed out before the deal can be finalized.

Footballghana.com gather both Palermo and Spezia are aware that there is a long way to go before reaching a conclusive agreement.

Gyasi, who featured prominently for Spezia in the recently concluded season, made a total of 35 appearances for the club, managing to find the back of the net twice.

Unfortunately, despite his efforts, Spezia was unable to avoid relegation from the Italian Serie A.

In their relegation playoff against Hellas Verona, Spezia suffered defeat, sealing their fate and consigning them to the Serie B.

The Ghanaian international's current contract with Spezia is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

