Palermo midfielder Moses Odjer recovers from injury ahead of Juve Stabia game

Ghanaian midfielder, Moses Odjer

Ghanaian midfielder, Moses Odjer, has recovered from his latest injury and is set to train with the rest of his teammates ahead of the Serie C fixture with Juve Stabia on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has been a key member of the side as they currently place 7th in Group C of the competition. His injury was deemed as a huge blow but his potential return serves as a boost to the technical team.



He is primarily a defensive midfielder, capable of outmuscling and outtackling his opponents but he is capable at central midfield as well.

This season, he has made 26 league appearances. Despite failing to find the net, he has put up impressive performances in a number of games so far.



He developed his love for the game in Tema youth and eventually took his talents to Italy. He has stayed in the country since then, playing for a number of clubs there.