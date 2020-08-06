Sports News

Palmer not worried over CAS' continuous postponement - Ebo Appiah

Palmer was disqualified from contesting last year's GFA elections

Spokesperson of Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, Ebo Appiah says they are not disturbed over the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) decision to postpone the final verdict on the Palmer vs Ghana Football Association case.

The Ghanaian football community was expecting the Swiss-based court to announce the final verdict of the case on Tuesday, August 4.



However, the verdict has been postponed to September 1.



However, Mr Appiah, who is the spokesperson for the aggrieved Tema Youth bankroller preached patience amid expecting a possible postponement.



“We [team Palmer] expect another postponement from CAS on the final verdict," Ebo told Angel FM.



"You don’t go to Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) when you less patience

"We have been there before and we know how they work so we are not worried the final verdict has been postponed again.



"We are ready to wait on CAS for the final decision. We are not worried,” he added.



Mr Appiah had already stated with unmitigated certainty that Wilfred Osei Kwaku is not perturbed by the delay in the release of the verdict.



Osei Palmer dragged the Ghana Football Association to CAS following his disqualification from the presidential race of the FA in October 2019.

