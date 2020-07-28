Sports News

Papa Arko implores Kotoko Board to appoint Nana Yaw Amponsah as CEO

2019 GFA Presidential Candidate, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Ernest Papa Arko has called on the Board of Directors of the club to name Nana Yaw Amponsah as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club.

The club is in search for a new CEO following the exit of Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association George Amoako after the inauguration of the Board.



Nana Yaw Amponah, a former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential candidate has been tipped to take up the position after series of meeting with the Board of the club.



And according to Papa Arko who captained Asante Kotoko to their 1983 CAF Champions League victory, the Phar Rangers boss has the knowledge to run the club and must be therefore be given the opportunity.

"It's his (Nana Yaw Amponsah) profession and sometimes it's doesn't matter the team you support. Let try him if only he knows the job," Papa Arko told Otec FM.



"I think we should consider his knowledge of the job and try him if he is good for the CEO position," he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.