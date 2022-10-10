1
Menu
Sports

Papa Gassama gets appointment for Ghana vs Mozambique U-23 AFCON qualifier

Bakary Gassama Gambian referee, Papa Bakary Gassama

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

Bakary Papa Gassama from The Gambia has been appointed as centre referee for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations second round 2nd leg qualifier against Mozambique.

The 43-year-old will be assisted by Abdul Aziz Bollel Jawo (Assistant I), Omar Darboe (Assistant II) and Lamin Jammeh (Fourth Referee).

Yameogo Koudougou David from Burkina Faso will work as the Match Commissioner as Ghana’s Christiana Baah operates as COVID-19 Officer.

The match will take place at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 15:00 GMT.

The winner of the two legs will progress to the next round of the qualifiers as the search for a ticket to the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco intensifies.

Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report