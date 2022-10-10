Papa Gassama gets appointment for Ghana vs Mozambique U-23 AFCON qualifier

Gambian referee, Papa Bakary Gassama

Bakary Papa Gassama from The Gambia has been appointed as centre referee for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations second round 2nd leg qualifier against Mozambique.

The 43-year-old will be assisted by Abdul Aziz Bollel Jawo (Assistant I), Omar Darboe (Assistant II) and Lamin Jammeh (Fourth Referee).



Yameogo Koudougou David from Burkina Faso will work as the Match Commissioner as Ghana’s Christiana Baah operates as COVID-19 Officer.

The match will take place at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 15:00 GMT.



The winner of the two legs will progress to the next round of the qualifiers as the search for a ticket to the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco intensifies.