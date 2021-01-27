Parlemo midfielder Moses Odjer returns to training after missing Teramo clash due to injury

Wed, 27 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer is expected to be available for Parlemo when they play as guests of Potenza in the Serie C this weekend.
This is after not featuring for Parlemo this past weekend due to a knee problem. He was absent from their 1-1 draw with Teramo last Sunday.
Odjer sustained the injury against Virtus Francavilla on January 17 and had to be withdrawn during the encounter.
Fortunately, it was not a serious injury and he has made a return training ahead of Saturday's meeting with Potenza.
Odjer is one of Parlemo’s important players and been involved in 17 out of the 20 league games this season.
