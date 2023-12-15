Parliament approves Sports Ministry's GH¢195.7m budget

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

Parliament on Thursday, December 14, 2023, approved a GH¢195.7 million budget presented by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

According to the minister Mustapha Ussif, a chunk of the money will be used to fund all sporting activities in 2024 especially the 2023 All-African Games, which will be hosted in Ghana.



He pointed out that as part of hosting the games, the construction of the biggest aqua centre in Africa is underway, a 1,000-seat multi-purpose hall for indoor games, as well as five tennis courts with a 1,000-seat capacity, are all under construction.



He also noted that the University of Ghana Stadium, which will be used to host some games has been revamped and modernised and it is in the final stage of completion.



"With this massive work that we are doing, we can only ask this honourable House to support us by approving this budget so that we can finish our preparations for hosting the entire continent here," he said as quoted by graphicsportsonline.com



"We are expecting over 5,000 athletes, 3,000 officials, 2,000 volunteers and an expected one billion online and global viewers," he added.

The African Games is set to start from March 8 to 23, 2024.



Aside from the All African Games projects, Mustapha Ussif said that six of the ten stadiums built to serve as youth centres have been completed.



He announced that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will commission one located in Koforidua, Eastern Region on December 28, 2023.



EE/EK