Parliament has corrected wrongful treatment of Asamoah Gyan - Tema MCE

Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has commended Parliament for officially acknowledging the contribution of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, to Ghana football.

On the sidelines of a fun train ride with students from the Metropolis, Hon. Amarh Ashitey, said Parliament’s action has corrected a wrong that some Ghanaians have done Asamoah Gyan.



“As a country, I think we have this unfortunate tendency to neglect celebrating our living heroes until they are dead. Then we go to their funerals and pour out our lamentation about not celebrating them while they were alive,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.According to him, “we were doing this same wrong to Asamoah Gyan, but Parliament has righted our wrong now, or at least started the process for us as a country through this official tribute and I commend the August house for it.”



Recently, Parliament paid tribute to the former Black Stars striker for the many exploits that he did for Ghana in international football.



Asamoah Gyan, on June 20, 2023, announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 37.



Up until now, Ghana has not really taken time to pay tribute to Asamoah Gyan, whose exploits include the fact that he was the African with the highest number of goals in the world cup for some time and remains Ghana’s highest scorer ever at the world cup.



Parliament’s tribute was led by Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip. He read a tribute statement to the footballer.

“It might be debatable who is considered the greatest of all time in Ghanaian football, with the likes of Baba Yara, Abdul Razak, Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, and so forth.” Mr. Annoh Dompreh said.



According to Yohane Amarh Ashitey, “it is totally unbecoming of us that until now, we as a country did not give Asamoah Gyan the befitting recognition due him.”



The MCE advised that “the injustice we have done Asamoah Gyan be a lesson that propels us into establishing a hall of fame for our football legends.”



He also called on the protocol department of state to immediately think up a ceremony to officially honour Asamoah Gyan.



Meanwhile, the train ride that the MCE participated in was organized by the MCE, Tema Coordinator of Civil Society Organizations and CEO of the Abibinsroma Foundation, Mr. Bob Amiteye.



The ride took the passengers, school children along with other dignitaries including the Tema MCE, to Accra and back, before a party was held to climax the adventure.

Hon. Amarh Ashitey used the occasion to praise president Akufo-Addo and the Railways Ministry, for the many positive achievements in the railways sector.



He also educated participants on Tema centre of the world Mr. Douglas Darko Sey, Station Manager of the train station on his part said, “Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey is the only metropolitan chief executive of Tema who has organized students and teachers onboard a train for traveling from Tema to Accra and back, if you look at how he was hailed by teachers and students or learners, how he was mobbed with songs and slogans in appreciation of his excellent human relations and good works, you need nobody to tell you that he is the best MCE in the history of Tema”.



The learners and teachers onboard the train were also full of praise for Hon. Bob Amiteye for working in concert with Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey to chalk success.



Those in attendance at the well-attended colourful ceremony include the hardworking Tema East NPP communications officer, Albert Kraku, a senior staff of TMA, prince Amarh, Ezekiel Gamey, of Community eight number three JHS, Ivy Esinam Acolatsey and Catherine Dogbey, of JIFIS International School, Eric Yaw Essel, Assistant headteacher of Community Seven number two JHS, Bright Kofi Antwi Arhin, Judith Kabukie Okaiteye Blessyn, of Archbishop Andoh RC Basic School and Nana Boakye Djan, CEO of BB media plus.