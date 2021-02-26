Parma should be wary of Emmanuel Gyasi's threat ahead of Spezia clash

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Italian sports columnist Marco Bernardini has advised Parma ahead of their trip to Spezia in the Serie A on Saturday.

Emmanuel Gyasi has been one of the top performers for Spezia in their debut campaign, producing splendid displays in big games.



Ahead of the visit of Parma, Sports analyst Bernadini reveals the Ghanaian is the player Parma should be wary of.



“I really liked Spezia against Milan and not only that; the Italian gave a very specific game identity regardless of who goes on the pitch," Bernadini told "Penna in Away", a column in Calciospezi.it.

"Notoriously, Parma suffers a little from the quick attackers so, beyond the probable return of Nzola, I believe that Agudelo and Gyasi can create some headaches and we will need to find the right countermeasures to the dynamism of the midfielders, certainly more than what was done in the last day at the Tardini with De Paul left completely free to invent in the final game," he added.



Gyasi has netted two goals and provided four assists in 23 Serie A games.