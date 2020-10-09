Partey, Andre Ayew start in Akonnor’s first match against Mali

Akonnor will hope for a win in his first Black Stars match

Charles Akonnor has announced the starting team for his ever game as Black Stars coach.

The team is led by skipper Andre Dede with regular faces Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Kasim Nuhu Adams featuring.



Akonnor also handed debut starts to Alexander Djiku, Eugene Ansah and Tarique Fosu .



In the absence first choice goalie, Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati Zigi will be keeping the post.



The game which is against Mali is Akonnor’s first since being appointed as coach in January.



After Mali, the Black Stars have also lined up a match against Qatar.

Mali have meanwhile been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic with five players being ruled out of the match.



The game will be streamed live on www.ghanaweb.com from 5:00pm.



Below is Ghana’s starting team



Starting line-up: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Gideon Mensah, Tariqe Fosu, Nicholas Opoku, Kasim Nuhu, Alexander Djiku, Bernard Mensah, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew and Eugene Ansah





