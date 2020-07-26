Sports News

Partey, Salisu, other African players in La Liga who could move this summer

Partey has been strongly linked with Arsenal

Which of the continent’s Spanish-based stars could be on the move over the coming months?

Mohammed Salisu



Apparently on the brink of a move to Southampton, Salisu could prove to be the first African player to swap Spain for the Premier League during the transfer window.



Reports suggest the Ghanaian passed his medical at St. Mary’s Stadium this week, although as yet, Saints are yet to announce the 21-year-old’s signing.



The centre-back remains a raw prospect, but he’s demonstrated enough at Real Valladolid this season to suggest that he could become a well rounded central defender, and has reportedly courted interest from Manchester United.



Thomas Partey

Partey’s move to the Premier League could be one of the sagas of the 2020 transfer window.



The powerhouse has long been tipped with a move to English football due to his consistent performances for Atletico Madrid and for his physical qualities, which could make him a natural fit for the Prem.



The 27-year-old is approaching his prime years, and after establishing himself in the heart of the park for Diego Simeone’s Atleti, appears ripe for a fresh challenge.



At £45 million, he could represent a bargain for the Gunners—to become the central building block of Mikel Arteta’s side—but could he really hope to win silverware at the Emirates Stadium?



Iddrisu Baba

One African player who’s been tipped as a potential replacement for Partey at Atletico Madrid is his compatriot Baba.



It’s been a difficult season for the Ghanaian at relegated Real Mallorca, but he’s nonetheless given a good account of himself and will have learned so much from a season in which he’s been a near-ever present for the strugglers.



He’s impressed in the Segunda before, but now 24, surely he’s too good to drop into the second tier; is he ready for Atleti?



Samuel Chukwueze

While Jadon Sancho is the wideman being sought by the Premier League’s big dogs this summer, could Nigeria’s Chukwueze represent a viable lower-cost alternative?

According to reports in the British media earlier this summer, a number of top flight sides have been monitoring the winger’s progress at Villarreal this term, with Chelsea understood to be in pole position for his signature.



The Blues are already bringing in Hakim Ziyech and TImo Werner this summer, with Kai Havertz also in their sights, so it remains to be seen whether they still require boyhood Blues can Chukwueze.



Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa



Chukwueze’s Villarreal teammate Zambo Anguissa has also had an influential role as the Yellow Submarine have qualified for the Europa League this term.



The Cameroon international has had a remarkable change in fortunes, having gone from being relegated with Fulham last term to being linked with a move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Los Meregues are understood to be keen to recruit the Central Africans from the Cottagers on a permanent deal, will doubtless have been very impressed with his ability to run through the heart of the park on a consistent basis.



Averaging 2.4 successful dribbles per match, only Nabil Fekir and Lionel Messi managed more this season.



Could this open the door to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City or Liverpool?

