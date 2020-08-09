Sports News

Partey and three others wanted by Arsenal

Thomas Partey, Black Stars midfielder

Arsenal are looking to bolster their squad for next season and are looking to permanently sign Thomas Partey along with three others according to The Sun.

The club is close to securing a transfer for Brazilian star Willian and are looking at adding Lille defender Gabriel to the mix.



Also, the club is working on extending the loan deal or possibly get a permanent transfer for Dani Ceballos after an impressive showing for the Gunners this season.

Finally, they are looking to add Partey, who is perhaps, the priority target. He will cost Arsenal 50 million euros.



The total amount to be spent by Arsenal is reportedly 100 million pounds.

