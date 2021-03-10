Partey consoles Granit Xhaka after mistake in Arsenal’s draw against Burnley

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghana star, Thomas Partey offered solidarity to his Arsenal teammate Granit Xhaka on Sunday after the Swiss made a mistake during the team’s draw against Burnley.

Both Partey and Xhaka were handed starting roles by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta when the Londoners played as a guest to Burnley.



Following a good start to the match, Arsenal took a deserved lead after just six minutes into the first half when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a fine effort.



While the visitors looked to be in control, a Granit Xhaka attempted pass in his area deflected off Burnley striker Chris Wood and into the net to draw level for the home team.

Gutted at the end of the game that ended 1-1, the Swiss posted a sad picture on Instagram to apologize to Arsenal fans.



Showing support for his Arsenal teammate, Thomas Partey commented “it's part of the game bro. We keeping working harder.”