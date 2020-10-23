Partey earns plaudit from manager Mikel Arteta after remarkable display against Rapid Vienna

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta waxed lyrical over Thomas Partey's performance in the 2-1 victory against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday.

Partey was given his first start at the club against the Austrian giants since joining from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.



The 27-year-old kept it neat and tidy in the middle of the park as the Gunners came from a goal behind to beat their Group B opponents 2-1 at the Allianz Stadion.



The Ghana international recorded 92 passes in the game, giving him a percentage rate of 90.



He also made one key pass but won 4 aerial duels and 5 tackles. Partey overall touched the ball 102 times and made 1 clearance and interception apiece which made him one of the most influential players on the pitch.

During Arteta's post-match interview, he showered praises on the former Real Mallorca midfielder but says he is expecting a lot more from him in his subsequent matches.



"I think he held the midfield by himself in the second half when we were a little bit more open and started to take more chances attacking certain spaces with some players. But I think he was fantastic tonight and there is much more to come from him obviously.”



Partey joined Arsenal on a five-year deal from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of €50 million.



