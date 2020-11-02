Partey has a good chance of matching what Vieira used to do at Arsenal - Roy Keane

Thomas Partey was voted as the man of the match in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester United

Former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane sees imposing similarities between Thomas Partey and ex-rival Patrick Vieira after the Ghanaian's outstanding performance for the Gunners in their 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Thomas Partey highlighted his importance to Mikel Arteta's team after a man-of-the-match performance that saw the London club secure a first win in 14 years at Old Trafford.



Roy Keane, who had several midfield battles with Patrick Vieira during his playing days believes Partey could reach the heights set by the Frenchman.



"He was outstanding. He's obviously no mug having played in big games. When you watch a player live that's when you can judge a player and the more I look at him the more I wish he was in the United midfield. He's big, strong and aggressive - and he can pass it forward. He can deal with the ball," Keane told Skysports.

"I had my battles with Vieira and I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick used to do."



Thomas Partey was making only his third Premier League appearance for the Gunners since joining on transfer deadline day.