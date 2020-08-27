Sports News

Partey leads Ghanaian ranking on FIFA 21 as Ayews miss out on top five

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Despite their impressive output for their respective clubs in the just-ended football season, the Ayew brothers could not make the top five of Ghanaians in FIFA 21 ratings.

Jordan had a record-breaking season where he overtook Tony Yeboah as the highest-scoring Ghanaian in the history of the English Premier League.



His form saw him bag four awards at Crystal Palace’s end of season awards.



While Jordan was raking up the numbers in the Premier League, his elder brother Andre was also leading Swansea City’s promotion hunt.



Like Jordan, Andre Ayew scooped four awards at Swansea City’s awards gala after scoring 18 goals and seven assists.



But the outstanding displays of the two Black Stars forward could not get them a place into the top five Ghanaian players on FIFA 21.

Leading the ranking is Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey who has been heavily linked with Arsenal.



Kwadwo Asamoah may be warming the benches of Inter Milan but his performance in previous seasons was enough to earn him a second spot on the list.



Fiorentina forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is third on the list with China-based Emmanuel Boateng coming fourth.



Fifth on the list is Frank Acheampong who recently made skipper of his China side. Jordan and Andre were sixth and seventh respectively.

