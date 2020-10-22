Partey makes first Arsenal start in Europa League clash against Rapid Vienna

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey is set to make his first start for Arsenal this evening after being named in the starting eleven for the Europa League clash against Rapid Vienna.

The English Premier League side is playing away to the Austrian giants today in an encounter in Group B of this season's UEFA Europa League.



Ahead of kick-off, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has handed Thomas Partey his first start since joining the club from Atletico Madrid on the transfer deadline day.



Last Saturday, the Black Stars poster boy played his first match for the Londoners when the team lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the English Premier League.



