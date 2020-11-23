Partey might become an Arsenal legend like Patrick Vieira - Tony Adams

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey and Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira

Former Arsenal player, Tony Adams, has stated that Thomas Partey has what it takes to reach the level of legend Patrick Vieira at the club.

The 27-year-old joined the club in the 2020 summer transfer window.



His announcement brought joy to the fans as they likened his skills to Vieira, a legend of the club.



In an interview with Stadium Astro, Adams joined the bandwagon.

“We have got another player like Patrick [Vieira]," he continued. "He was a legend and Partey might go on to be that, he is so impressive."



"It’s the first time in a long time that I have got excited about Arsenal recruitment.”