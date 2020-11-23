Partey might become an Arsenal legend like Patrick Vieira - Tony Adams

Former Arsenal player, Tony Adams, has stated that Thomas Partey has what it takes to reach the level of legend Patrick Vieira at the club.
The 27-year-old joined the club in the 2020 summer transfer window.
His announcement brought joy to the fans as they likened his skills to Vieira, a legend of the club.
In an interview with Stadium Astro, Adams joined the bandwagon.
“We have got another player like Patrick [Vieira]," he continued. "He was a legend and Partey might go on to be that, he is so impressive."
"It’s the first time in a long time that I have got excited about Arsenal recruitment.”
