0
Menu
Sports

Partey might become an Arsenal legend like Patrick Vieira - Tony Adams

Thomas Partey Disamakan Dengan Legenda Arsenal Patrick Vieira.jpeg Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey and Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira

Mon, 23 Nov 2020 Source: footballghana.com

Former Arsenal player, Tony Adams, has stated that Thomas Partey has what it takes to reach the level of legend Patrick Vieira at the club.

The 27-year-old joined the club in the 2020 summer transfer window.

His announcement brought joy to the fans as they likened his skills to Vieira, a legend of the club.

In an interview with Stadium Astro, Adams joined the bandwagon.

“We have got another player like Patrick [Vieira]," he continued. "He was a legend and Partey might go on to be that, he is so impressive."

"It’s the first time in a long time that I have got excited about Arsenal recruitment.”

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: