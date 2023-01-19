Partey 'not as good as' Casemiro comment: Piers Morgan replies Rio Ferdinand

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey(L) and Manchester United's Casemiro (R)

British broadcaster and staunch Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan has hit back at Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand over the claim that Casemiro was by far a better player than Thomas Partey.

Ferdinand, speaking on the programme, Vibes with Five, said Casemiro, statistically, wipes away Partey adding that the Arsenal man is not good enough to do what the Manchester United man does.



Piers Morgan, reacting to Ferdinard's assertion, said Party is as good as the Brazilian and believes his point will be proven when Arsenal face Manchester United on January 22, 2023.



“If you genuinely think Partey isn’t as good as Casemiro then you’re in for a nasty shock on Sunday when he bullies your guy into submission and I get this trending again,” he tweeted before United’s draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.



After Casimero picked up a yellow card against Palace and got suspended for the Arsenal game, Morgan tweeted: “I think Casemiro got himself deliberately booked to avoid proving me right.”



Ferdinand on Vibe with Five Podcast said: “I think the importance to their teams… you could argue both sides quite equally – but then, when you throw the stats in, Casemiro wipes him away.

“I don’t think Partey could do what Casemiro does. I don’t think Partey is good enough defensively to do what Casemiro is doing."



Casemiro has had a significant impact on Manchester United's resurgence as the Reds are back in the title race due to their impressive run of form after the 2022 World Cup.



Meanwhile, Partey has been the conductor of Arsenal's astonishing run of one defeat, two draws, and 15 wins after 18 games in the EPL.



Arsenal, who are top of the table, have not lost a match Partey has featured- 15 matches, 13 wins and 2 draws.



